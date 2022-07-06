NBA 2K Supports Title IX 50th Anniversary by Donating to Youth Basketball Programs

Now that the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition cover athletes have been chosen, the stars have decided to use their voices for good.

WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi as well as NBA 2K, a series of basketball simulation video games emulating the NBA, are paying it forward with their celebration of Title IX’s 50th anniversary. As an ode to the cause, the video game franchise is donating money to youth basketball programs.

To celebrate ⤵️



🔸The 50th anniversary of Title IX

🔸@S10Bird & @DianaTaurasi's commitment to equal opportunities for all athletes



2K is donating $100K to @everykidsports to increase access to youth bball programs for over 550 girls from income-restricted families. — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2022

The sports stratosphere is celebrating half a century of Title IX, the federal civil law that provides better opportunities for women in sports. The enactment of Title IX has removed barriers for women of all ages and at all levels.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With the commitment of Bird and Taurasi for equal opportunity for all athletes, the company is donating $100K to Every Kid Sports, a program that removes the financial obstacles to participation in sports. The donation will increase access to youth basketball programs for over 550 girls from income-restricted families.

As for the NBA 2K23 Edition, Michael Jordan will be on the cover for the fourth time.