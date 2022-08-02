MLB

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: All-Star Reliever Jorge López Shipped to Twins

The Orioles will receive four pitchers in return and additional prospects

By Steve Coulter

Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The players heading to Baltimore in the trade deadline deal are LHP Cade Povich, RHP Yennier Cano, RHP Juan Nuñez and LHP Juan Rojas.

López, who has also pitched for the Brewers and Royals, projects to compete for saves in the Twins' bullpen during the final two months of the 2022 MLB season. He was a starting pitcher before finding a role as the closer in Baltimore this season -- a position that earned him his first All-Star honor.

Sports

NFL 30 mins ago

Dolphins Owner Suspended, Team Loses Draft Picks After NFL's Tampering Investigation

MLB 48 mins ago

San Diego Padres Nearing Blockbuster For Superstar Slugger Juan Soto

He has a career ERA of 5.53 along with 349 career strikeouts.

In 2022, López has recorded 19 saves and posted a 1.68 ERA. He has 54 strikeouts on the season and a 4-6 record.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBMLB Trade Deadline
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us