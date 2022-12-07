MLB Rumors: False Aaron Judge-Giants Report Had Yankees Room ‘Like a Morgue'

Report: Yankees room 'like a morgue' after false Judge-Giants news originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At last, the Aaron Judge sweepstakes has come to an end.

After a stressful, jittery and emotional past couple of days, the New York Yankees got their guy after Judge reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

But before Yankees fans screamed with joy during their morning commutes when the news was first reported, there was a very different emotion felt about 16 hours prior when MLB Network’s Jon Heyman dropped a bomb on the baseball world and prematurely reported Judge was headed to the Giants, one of the other top suitors for the slugger.

Seven minutes later, Heyman posted a follow-up tweet correcting himself. The less than 10-minute sequence of events ended up going viral on social media.

first-ballot Hall of Fame tweet just dropped pic.twitter.com/G8MVkhr89Y — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 6, 2022

Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

And just like hopeful Giants fans who were experiencing pain like a toddler being gifted a brand new toy and then immediately getting it taken away, the Yankees organization apparently was gutted when Heyman’s false alarm was first reported.

“The Yankees absolutely had to have him, and they knew it,” Heyman wrote in a New York Post article on Wednesday. “When a couple false reports started to circulate (including one by me on Twitter) it appeared he was heading to the Giants, folks in the Yankees room said it was ‘like a morgue’ in their room, which is understandable.

“Sorry about that.”

Giants fans went from thrilled and exuberant to finally get a superstar back in the Bay, to heart-wrenched and empty to watch the Bay Area native return to the Bronx.

It was the opposite for Yankees fans who experienced the disappointment and miserable emotions first, but then were later rewarded and likely forgot about all of those emotions when the reigning AL home run king was returning.

Either way, it was an emotional rollercoaster for both parties.

The Giants will now pivot to what's next along the wild offseason ride, which likely includes making a run for shortstop Carlos Correa.

