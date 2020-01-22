Mets Tap Luis Rojas to Replace Carlos Beltran as Manager After Sign-Stealing Scandal

What to Know New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran and the team have "agreed to mutually part ways" after only two months on the job following a report showed his involvement in a sign-stealing scheme

Before his position with the Mets, Beltran was a special advisor for the New York Yankees. He last played in the majors in 2017, winning the World Series with the Houston Astros

As a player with the Astros in 2017, Beltran was said to be among the players who participated in the system the team designed to alert hitters to what type of pitch is coming

The New York Mets are finalizing a multi-year agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team's new manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.

Rojas would replace Carlos Beltran, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of former big leaguer Moises Alou. The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway's staff last season.

Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltrán.