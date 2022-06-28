Lewis Hamilton Condemns Formula One World Champion Nelson Piquet Over Racial Slur

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton called for change after Nelson Piquet used a racial slur while speaking about him in an interview.

Piquet, who is a three-time world champion, used a derogatory term while discussing a crash that occurred between Hamilton and Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen during the first lap at the 2021 British Grand Prix, per ESPN. During Piquet's podcast interview, which was recorded in Portuguese, Piquet reportedly used a racial slur while placing the blame on Hamilton and accusing him of mishandling his vehicle. Piquet is the father of Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, per ESPN.

According to The Guardian, the podcast was recorded last year and was released June 27.

Now, Hamilton has spoken out on Twitter.

"It's more than language," he wrote in a June 28 tweet. "These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport."

Reflecting on his experiences, Hamilton shared that he has "been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life."

"There has been plenty of time to learn," he added. "Time has come for action."

In another tweet, Hamilton wrote, "Let's focus on changing the mindset" in Portuguese.

And Hamilton is not the only one from the F1 community to speak out on the matter. On June 28, the Fdration Internationale de l'Automobile shared a statement to Twitter in response to Piquet's interview.

"The FIA strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behaviour, which have no place in sport or wider society," the message read. "We express our solidarity with @LewisHamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motor sport."

British racing driver George Russell, who is currently competing in Formula 1 for Mercedes alongside Hamilton, also took to Twitter to share a message on his "huge respect" for the 37-year-old.

"He has done more for the sport than any driver in history, not just on track but off it," he wrote. "The fact that he and so many others are STILL having to deal with this behaviour is unacceptable. We all need to stand together against discrimination of any kind."

E! News has reached out to Piquet for comment but hasn't heard back.