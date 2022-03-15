NBA

Kyrie Irving Rides Insane First Half to 60-Point Game Vs. Magic

Irving scored 41 of his 60 points in the first half

By Eric Mullin

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns scored an NBA-season-high 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

And Towns' total was matched one night later.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving put up 60 points in a mesmerizing performance during Brooklyn's 150-108 rout of the Magic in Orlando on Tuesday.

Irving set a new career high for points, topping his 57-point game as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Spurs in March 2015, and broke Deron Williams' Nets franchise record of 57 points from March 2012.

The 18-win Magic actually entered the night with the NBA's best defensive rating since the All-Star break, but they proved to be no match for Irving. The seven-time All-Star put up a staggering 41 points in the first half, shooting 14-for-19 from the field, 6-for-7 from 3-point range and 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Irving's 41-point eruption was the most points scored in a single half by a player since Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker put up 51 second-half points en route to 70 total against the Boston Celtics in March 2017.

And Irving probably would have easily passed Booker's 70 points, the 10th-highest single-game total in NBA history, if he wasn't subbed out of the game for good at the 8:32 mark -- right after hitting the 60-point mark on a 3-pointer to put the Nets up 131-94.

In 34:56 of game action, Irving tallied 60 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block on 20-for-31 shooting overall, 8-for-12 from 3-point range and 12-for-13 from the free throw line. This performance came exactly one week after Irving went off for 50 against the Charlotte Hornets, too.

It's clear Irving's part-time playing status hasn't thrown off his ability to score an elite level.

