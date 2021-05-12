NFL

Here Are the 2021 Season Schedules for the Giants and Jets

The 2021 NFL season is less than four months away, and can't start soon enough for both the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

The Giants lost their first five games and seven of eight in the first half of last year, but turned it around enough to have a shot at the (very weak) NFC East title in the final weekend — only to miss out on the playoffs when the rival Philadelphia Eagles pulled many of their starters in their Week 17 matchup against Washington, leading to a win for WFT that raised some eyebrows.

The Giants won't have the chance to get revenge against the Eagles for that (or for their draft-day trade with fellow rival Dallas Cowboys that allowed them to swoop in and get heralded WR Devonta Smith) until Week 12.

Big Blue will have three prime-time games slated for 2021: Week 2 at Washington on Thursday Night Football; Week 8 at Kansas City on Monday Night Football; and Week 11 at Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football as well. Three of the Giants' final four games will be against each of their division rivals.

As for the Jets, the 2020 season was one of the worst in franchise history — yet the team won just enough games to miss out on the top overall pick in this year's draft. So instead of Trevor Lawrence (who went to Jacksonville, instead), Gang Green selected BYU QB Zach Wilson to lead the team after trading previous quarterback of the future Sam Darnold — who the team will get to see right away, as they travel to Carolina for Week 1.

The team's two nationally televised games come Week 5, when the Jets take on the Atlanta Falcons in London at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, and at Indianapolis Week 9 for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 4. They'll also meet old foe Tom Brady once again, this time when then defending Super bow champion Buccaneers come to Metlife Stadium for Week 17 on Jan. 2.

Here's a look at each time's complete 2021 season schedule:

GIANTS

Preseason: Week 1 vs. Jets; Week 2 at Cleveland; Week 3 vs. New England

Regular Season:

Week 1: Denver Broncos @ Giants — Sun. Sep 12; 4:25 p.m. FOX

Week 2: Giants @ Washington Football Team — Thurs. Sep 16; 8:20 p.m. NFL Network

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons @ Giants — Sun, Sep 26; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 4: Giants @ New Orleans Saints — Sun. Oct 3; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 5: Giants @ Dallas Cowboys — Sun. Oct 10; 4:25 p.m. FOX

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams @ Giants — Sun. Oct 17; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 7: Carolina Panther @ Giants — Sun. Oct 24; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 8: Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs — Mon. Nov 1; 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders @ Giants — Sun. Nov 7; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Mon. Nov 22; 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles @ Giants — Sun. Nov 28; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 13: Giants @ Miami Dolphins — Sun. Dec 5; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 14: Giants @ Los Angeles Chargers — Sun. Dec 12; 4:05 p.m. FOX

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys @ Giants — Sun. Dec 19; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 16: Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles — Sun, Dec 26; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 17: Giants @ Chicago Bears — Sun. Jan 2; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 18: Washington Football Team @ Giants — Sun. Jan 9; 1:00 p.m. FOX

JETS

Preseason: Week 1 at Giants; Week 2 at Packers; Week 3 vs. Eagles

Regular Season:

Week 1: Jets @ Carolina Panthers — Sun. Sep 12; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 2: New England Patriots @ Jets — Sun. Sep 19; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 3: Jets @ Denver Broncos — Sun. Sep 26; 4:05 p.m. CBS

Week 4: Tennessee Titans @ Jets — Sun. Oct 3; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 5: Jets @ Atlanta Falcons (in London) — Sun. Oct 10; 9:30 a.m. NFL Network

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Jets @ New England Patriots — Sun. Oct 24; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals @ Jets — Sun, Oct 31; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 9: Jets @ Indianapolis Colts — Thu, Nov 4; 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFL Network

Week 10: Buffalo Bills @ Jets — Sun, Nov 14; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 11: Miami Dolphins @ Jets — Sun, Nov 21; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 12: Jets @ Houston Texans — Sun, Nov 28; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles @ Jets — Sun, Dec 5; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 14: New Orleans Saints @ Jets — Sun, Dec 12; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 15: Jets @ Miami Dolphins — Sun, Dec 19; Time TBD

Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Jets — Sun, Dec 26; 1:00 p.m. CBS

Week 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jets — Sun, Jan 2; 1:00 p.m. FOX

Week 18: Jets @ Buffalo Bills — Sun, Jan 9; 1:00 p.m. CBS

