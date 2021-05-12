Here Are the 2021 Season Schedules for the Giants and Jets

The 2021 NFL season is less than four months away, and can't start soon enough for both the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

The Giants lost their first five games and seven of eight in the first half of last year, but turned it around enough to have a shot at the (very weak) NFC East title in the final weekend — only to miss out on the playoffs when the rival Philadelphia Eagles pulled many of their starters in their Week 17 matchup against Washington, leading to a win for WFT that raised some eyebrows.

The Giants won't have the chance to get revenge against the Eagles for that (or for their draft-day trade with fellow rival Dallas Cowboys that allowed them to swoop in and get heralded WR Devonta Smith) until Week 12.

Big Blue will have three prime-time games slated for 2021: Week 2 at Washington on Thursday Night Football; Week 8 at Kansas City on Monday Night Football; and Week 11 at Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football as well. Three of the Giants' final four games will be against each of their division rivals.

As for the Jets, the 2020 season was one of the worst in franchise history — yet the team won just enough games to miss out on the top overall pick in this year's draft. So instead of Trevor Lawrence (who went to Jacksonville, instead), Gang Green selected BYU QB Zach Wilson to lead the team after trading previous quarterback of the future Sam Darnold — who the team will get to see right away, as they travel to Carolina for Week 1.

The team's two nationally televised games come Week 5, when the Jets take on the Atlanta Falcons in London at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, and at Indianapolis Week 9 for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 4. They'll also meet old foe Tom Brady once again, this time when then defending Super bow champion Buccaneers come to Metlife Stadium for Week 17 on Jan. 2.

Here's a look at each time's complete 2021 season schedule:

GIANTS

Preseason: Week 1 vs. Jets; Week 2 at Cleveland; Week 3 vs. New England

Regular Season:

Week 1: Denver Broncos @ Giants — Sun. Sep 12; 4:25 p.m. FOX



Week 2: Giants @ Washington Football Team — Thurs. Sep 16; 8:20 p.m. NFL Network



Week 3: Atlanta Falcons @ Giants — Sun, Sep 26; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 4: Giants @ New Orleans Saints — Sun. Oct 3; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 5: Giants @ Dallas Cowboys — Sun. Oct 10; 4:25 p.m. FOX



Week 6: Los Angeles Rams @ Giants — Sun. Oct 17; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 7: Carolina Panther @ Giants — Sun. Oct 24; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 8: Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs — Mon. Nov 1; 8:15 p.m. ESPN



Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders @ Giants — Sun. Nov 7; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 10: BYE WEEK



Week 11: Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Mon. Nov 22; 8:15 p.m. ESPN



Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles @ Giants — Sun. Nov 28; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 13: Giants @ Miami Dolphins — Sun. Dec 5; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 14: Giants @ Los Angeles Chargers — Sun. Dec 12; 4:05 p.m. FOX



Week 15: Dallas Cowboys @ Giants — Sun. Dec 19; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 16: Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles — Sun, Dec 26; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 17: Giants @ Chicago Bears — Sun. Jan 2; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 18: Washington Football Team @ Giants — Sun. Jan 9; 1:00 p.m. FOX

JETS

Preseason: Week 1 at Giants; Week 2 at Packers; Week 3 vs. Eagles

Regular Season:

Week 1: Jets @ Carolina Panthers — Sun. Sep 12; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 2: New England Patriots @ Jets — Sun. Sep 19; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 3: Jets @ Denver Broncos — Sun. Sep 26; 4:05 p.m. CBS



Week 4: Tennessee Titans @ Jets — Sun. Oct 3; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 5: Jets @ Atlanta Falcons (in London) — Sun. Oct 10; 9:30 a.m. NFL Network



Week 6: BYE WEEK



Week 7: Jets @ New England Patriots — Sun. Oct 24; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals @ Jets — Sun, Oct 31; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 9: Jets @ Indianapolis Colts — Thu, Nov 4; 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFL Network



Week 10: Buffalo Bills @ Jets — Sun, Nov 14; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 11: Miami Dolphins @ Jets — Sun, Nov 21; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 12: Jets @ Houston Texans — Sun, Nov 28; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles @ Jets — Sun, Dec 5; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 14: New Orleans Saints @ Jets — Sun, Dec 12; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 15: Jets @ Miami Dolphins — Sun, Dec 19; Time TBD



Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Jets — Sun, Dec 26; 1:00 p.m. CBS



Week 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jets — Sun, Jan 2; 1:00 p.m. FOX



Week 18: Jets @ Buffalo Bills — Sun, Jan 9; 1:00 p.m. CBS