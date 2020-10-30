Crime and Courts

Craig Carton

Craig Carton Rejoins WFAN After Prison Stint for Fraud

He resigned from WFAN, where he was the co-host of “Boomer & Carton,” after his 2017 arrest on securities and wire fraud charges

Craig Carton, the former morning sports talk show host who was convicted of carrying out a multimillion-dollar fake ticket scam, has rejoined his old station WFAN following his release from prison.

Carton was ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason's on-air partner for years on WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show. He left the program after his 2017 arrest for swindling investors in a ticket reselling business.

Prosecutors said he spent investor money on personal expenses, including gambling debts and landscaping bills, misappropriating at least $5.6 million.

He was sentenced in April 2019 to 42 months in prison, followed by three years probation. But he got out last June after serving a third of his sentence.

On Thursday the station announced his return with a one-hour special, followed by a regular afternoon show starting Nov. 9.

"We’re happy that this ordeal is over for Craig, and he’s back where he belongs,” Esiason said Thursday, according to an article on WFAN's website.

Carton, in his debut Thursday, addressed his addiction -- and the fact that the station is heavily supported by sports gambling advertising.

"I see no reason why my being an addict as a gambler and Entercom and the FAN's need to bring in that type of advertising needs to be mutually exclusive. It doesn't," he said.

