Craig Carton, the former morning sports talk show host who was arrested for allegedly carrying out a multimillion-dollar fake ticket scam, has been found guilty on all counts.

A jury reached a verdict in Carton's trial Wednesday afternoon.

Carton resigned from WFAN, where he was the co-host of “Boomer & Carton,” a week after his arrest on securities and wire fraud charges in September of last year.

In his statement, he said that "the unfounded legal issues currently plaguing me will only be a distraction to everyone at WFAN and the show I helped build."

Prosecutors said Carton and Michael Wright tricked investors into forking over money for a fake discount ticket brokerage and subsequently built a Ponzi-like scheme, using the cash to pay off gambling-related debts.