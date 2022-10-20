Costa Rica's Orlando Galo Tested Positive for Banned Substance, Awaiting FIFA's Decision

Costa Rica’s Orlando Galo is in jeopardy of missing the upcoming World Cup in Qatar after testing positive for a banned substance last month.

The 22-year-old midfielder reportedly was one of 15 players randomly tested following Costa Rica’s 2-2 draw against South Korea last month. He didn’t play in the game but tests later revealed traces of Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS), known to increase muscle mass and strength.

The results of the test were made public on Tuesday with the Costa Rican football federation (FCRF) confirming the news and saying that Galo and his local club team, Herediano, had both been informed.

“It is important to clarify that, at this time, the player has not been disqualified from participating in any competition, because FIFA’s decision is awaited,” the FCRF said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Galo appeared in 10 games for Costa Rica – eight World Cup qualifiers, one CONCACAF League Nations match and an international friendly – since making his international debut in October of 2021.

Costa Rica and Galo will await word from FIFA with the World Cup officially one month away. The Central American country, ranked No. 31 by FIFA, is in for an uphill battle as they look to advance in a group featuring No. 7 Spain, No. 11 Germany and No. 24 Japan.

This is Costa Rica’s third straight appearance at the World Cup and sixth overall. Their best finish came in 2014 when they upset European giants Italy and England in the group stage before beating Greece in Round of 16. They eventually lost to third-place finisher the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.