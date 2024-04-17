wnba

Caitlin Clark nearing eight-figure deal with Nike, signature shoe: Report

Clark's previous deal with Nike just ended, allowing her to negotiate a new one at the right time.

By Sanjesh Singh

Caitlin Clark is getting the check.

Clark, who was recently drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is nearing a lucrative eight-figure deal with Nike, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Clark is also expected to receive her own signature shoe.

Adidas and Under Armour also made "sizable offers" to Clark, the report added.

Clark's recent deal with Nike ended after the recent college basketball season concluded, which allowed her to negotiate a new one as her popularity hits new levels.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has his own signature brand with Under Armour, participated in the company's meeting with Clark, the report also added.

The 22-year-old former Iowa star already has endorsement deals with Gatorade, State Farm and Panini.

Clark and other top WNBA rookies recently made headlines for their low salaries in the league. Clark is expected to make $338,056 over four years with Indiana, according to Spotrac, which is an average of about $84K a year.

But as Clark helps women's basketball grow, there should certainly be more opportunities down the line for her work.

