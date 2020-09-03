Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Name NBA Legend Steve Nash as Head Coach

[CSNBY] Steve Nash lashes out against Donald Trump in profanity-filled tweet
NBC Sports Bay Area staff

Steve Nash, the NBA Hall of Fame point guard, will be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team said Thursday.

Nash played 18 seasons for the Suns, Lakers and Mavericks, and has spent the last five seasons as a consultant with the dominant Golden State Warriors. This is his first NBA head coaching job.

He was the NBA's MVP in 2005 and 2006, only the 10th player ever to win the award in back-to-back seasons. An eight-time All-Star and holder of the number three spot on the league's all-time assist list, Nash was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

News

President Trump 14 hours ago

Cuomo: ‘Maniacal' Trump Order to Defund NYC Is Illegal, Just ‘Another Attempt to Kill' Hometown

Storm Team 4 Sep 2

Severe Weather Threat Looms for NYC Area; Destructive Winds, Flash Floods Possible

“In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players," General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn Nets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us