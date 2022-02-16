WATCH: Team USA's Luke Winters Walks Away from Scary Crash in Olympic Debut in Men's Slalom

It was a scary moment for Team USA's Luke Winters on Tuesday, as he had a big crash during his first run in the men's slalom event.

The only member of Team USA in the field for the competition, Winters was only about eight seconds into the course when he got tripped up on one of the gates. He went down hard on his side and slid a ways, before coming to a stop.

As he was sliding, Winters could be seen punching the ground one time out of frustration, after his early elimination. Fortunately, the 24-year-old avoided major injury.