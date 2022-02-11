U.S. Ski & Snowboard

US Snowboard Coach, Rider Being Investigated for Misconduct

The accusations were made by former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by longtime coach Peter Foley and the use of racist language by Olympian Hagan Kearney, both of whom are in China this week.

The accusations were made by former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team.

Chythlook-Sifsof is from Alaska and describes herself as Yupik and Inupiaq.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard released a statement that said it “takes all allegations seriously. Peter Foley remains as U.S. Snowboardcross team head coach while all recent allegations are being investigated.”

Foley said he was surprised by the allegations in a text to The Associated Press.

“I vehemently deny the allegations,” he continued. “I'm doing my best to concentrate on supporting the athletes at the Olympics.”

A message sent to the company representing Kearney, who finished 17th in men's snowboardcross Thursday, was not immediately returned.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement: “We take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and follow protocols to ensure it is reported and managed properly.”

Cases are investigated by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which opened in 2017 to handle harassment and other abuse allegations inside U.S. sports.

