Germany Claims Gold in Women's Biathlon 15km Individual Event

While the United States continues to search for its first gold medal, Germany is having no trouble finding the top of the podium.

Denise Herrmann secured Germany's second gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics with her performance in Monday's women's biathlon 15km individual event.

Herrmann's winning time of 44:12.7 was 9.4 seconds ahead of France's Anais Chevalier-Bouchet and 15.3 seconds ahead of Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland.

The 33-year-old Herrmann won a bronze medal in the 2014 Games during a cross-country skiing event, but she became a full-time biathlete in 2016. After her first biathlon Olympic gold, it's safe to say the move has paid off.

Four American women competed in the event, with Deedra Irwin leading the way in seventh place out of 89 athletes. Clare Egan was 39th, Joanne Reid was 57th and Susan Dunklee was 63rd for the U.S.

Team USA has still never won a medal in any men's or women's Olympic biathlon event dating back to its modern inception in 1960. Irwin's finish was the best individual biathlon event result by any American ever.