USA's Lone Male Skeleton Rider Comes Up Short in Olympic Debut

Andrew Blaser was the only male skeleton athlete representing America in the 2022 Beijing Games; he also rode with a rainbow saddle on his sled.

Andrew Blaser, of United States, slides during men's skeleton run
Pavel Golovkin/AP

Andrew Blaser, the only athlete competing for Team USA in the men's singles, did not advance to the skeleton final on Friday. He was the only male skeleton athlete representing America in the 2022 Beijing Games.

The 32-year-old from Idaho, who is one of the few openly gay athletes at the Beijing Games and rode with a rainbow saddle on his sled, finished his third run with a time 5.49 seconds behind the leader, leaving him in 21st place and one spot out of the finals qualification.

Favorite Christopher Grotheer of Germany, who won that key third run, took home the gold with a 1:00:52 on his fourth run, beating out German colleague Axel Jungk by 66 seconds. China's Wengang took home the bronze.

See some of the top highlights from the men's skeleton competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics below and how to watch the women compete in the finals next.

USA's Andrew Blaser slides into 21st place after two heats

Team USA's sole male skeleton athlete at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Andrew Blaser, slides into 21st place after two heats.

Feb 1

Germany's Grotheer and Jungk lead men's skeleton standings

After two heats, Germany's Christopher Grotheer led the men's skeleton standings with 2:00.33. Compatriot Axel Jungk was in second at the competition's midway point, and China's Yan Wengang third.

