Watch Jessie Diggins Make US Cross Country History at 2022 Winter Olympics

See her free ski highlights and learn more about the American-born athlete competing for China

Jessie Diggins earned the United States its first-ever individual sprint medal in cross country with a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Watch the Minnesota-born 30-year-old's groundbreaking performance below and see some of her other highlights throughout the Olympic competition so far.

America's Jessie Diggins smashes women's sprint for bronze

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins wins her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women's sprint final.

USA's Jessie Diggins qualifies for finals in women's sprint

Team USA's best cross country skier Jessie Diggins qualifies for the finals in the women's sprint after placing second in semifinals.

Diggins races to first in women's sprint quarterfinals

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins places first in the quarterfinals for women's sprint.

Feeling love and pressure: Jessie Diggins' road to success

Jessie Diggins and her family give an inside look at her path to becoming a gold medalist. Jessie's childhood was filled with passion for her various hobbies but also obstacles, such as her disordered eating.

