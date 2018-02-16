Mikaela Shiffrin missed the mark in her signature event, the women's slalom, figure skater Nathan Chen struggled, and snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis failed to reach the top three. Who did have a good day at the Winter Games? Here's a look at the Pyeongchang Games by the numbers.

4 Mikaela Shiffrin missed the podium in her signature event, the women’s slalom, placing fourth in a major upset. Women from Sweden, Switzerland and Austria knocked the 22-year-old American favorite off the podium. Shiffrin was hoping to claim her second gold in 24 hours.

17 Team USA superstar Nathan Chen stumbled in his program for the second time in Pyeongchang as he sought redemption after a disappointing debut. He advances to the men’s free skate final Saturday morning (Friday night in the U.S.) after his 17th-place finish. He performed to “Nemesis” by Benjamin Clementine.

87.95 Figure skater Adam Rippon placed seventh in the men’s short program and will advance to the final scheduled for Saturday morning, along with teammates Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou. Rippon, known for his flair for the dramatic programs, performed to techno song “Let Me Think About It” by Ida Corr vs. Fedde Le Grand to earn a 87.95.

17 At 17 years old, Vincent Zhou is the youngest Olympian to compete for Team USA at Pyeongchang. On Friday morning (Thursday night in the U.S.), Zhou made his Games debut in the men’s short program and will advance to the final. He is also the first skater to cleanly land a quad lutz in Olympic competition.

3 Yun Sung-Bin, 23, won South Korea’s first Olympic medal in skeleton, and it was gold. It is the third consecutive Winter Olympics in which the host city has won the men’s skeleton. Yun has been dubbed "Iron Man" for his helmet.

0.13 Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the men’s super-G by a 0.13-second margin. Mayer’s gold breaks Norway’s 16-year domination of the title, with the country’s defending champion, Kjetil Jansrud, placing third. Beat Feuz of Switzerland took silver.

12 Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis finished fourth in the snowboard cross final, missing the podium for the third time. Jacobellis has been to four Olympic Games, but her last medal was in her first appearance, a silver at Turin 12 years ago.

2-1 College players have led the U.S. men's hockey team to a crucial 2-1 victory over Slovakia in group play at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals and Troy Terry dominated with his speed. The United States will take on Olympic Athletes from Russia Saturday night (early Saturday in the U.S.).