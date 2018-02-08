Olympians Share 'One Good Story' In Animated Videos

Vonn, White and Shiffrin told some short stories about their lives in animated videos posted by NBC Olympics.

Leading up to the Winter Games in Pyeongchang some U.S. Olympians are sharing “one good story.”

The NBC Olympics Twitter page has posted short, animated videos of Olympians Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin telling funny and intriguing, personal stories about their lives.

Here’s what they had to share:

Lindsey Vonn - Alpine Skier

Vonn told two tales from her childhood involving her younger siblings. Vonn is the oldest of five and said in the video that it was her duty "as the oldest sister to make sure they knew who was in charge, which was me.”

She reminisced on how she put Parmesan cheese in her sister’s hair and duct-taped her brother to a basketball hoop.

Shaun White - Snowboarder

White talked about his pre-competition routine and proved how deep in the zone he can get. Once before a halfpipe event he reached down to adjust his boots then felt a strange jab.

“I was like what is that? Something very awkwardly just sticks me in the ribcage,” he said. Turns out it was a satellite TV remote from back at his hotel.

Mikaela Shiffrin - Alpine Skier

Shiffrin’s story is from when she was 13 years old at a ski academy. She had a crush on a boy, who apparently liked her back. He popped the question "do you want to go out?” She responded, “Out where? Outside? It’s cold outside!”

It didn’t work out…