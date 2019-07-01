Angels Say Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Has Died at Age 27

Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim leaves the field during a pitching change in the eighth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 18, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas, according to statements from the team and police.

He was 27.

Police responded to Skaggs' hotel room at the Hilton Hotel in the 1400 block of Plaza Place after receiving a call about an unconscious man, the Southlake Police Department said in a news release.

Skaggs was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

No foul play was suspected, according to Southlake police.

Monday night's game between the Angels and Texas Ranger in Arlington, Texas was postponed, the Rangers said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram Howdy y’all 🤠 #TexasRoadtrip A post shared by tskaggs45 (@tskaggs45) on Jun 30, 2019 at 6:11pm PDT

Skaggs, of Woodland Hills, was drafted by the Angels in 2009. He made his big league debut in August 2012. He attended Santa Monica High School, and was drafted by the Angels as No. 40 overall pick.

Skaggs was a regular in the starting rotation since 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but became a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation.

He started 15 games, going 7-7.

View this post on Instagram I knew from the beginning that you were the one! I love you @tskaggs45 and can't wait to marry you ❤️ A post shared by Carli Skaggs (@carskaggs) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:02am PST

"I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family," Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement.

Ten years before Skaggs' death, Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart died in a car crash in 2009. He recently retweeted an LA Times tweet honoring Adenhart's legacy after his sudden death.