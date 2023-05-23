2023 French Open: How to watch, schedule, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sliding and gliding at the French Open is right around the corner!

It has been a few months since Grand Slam action has hit the tennis calendar, and it’s coming back to Paris, France.

The tennis spectrum saw world No. 1 Iga Swiatek take the women’s crown last year after she defeated young American Coco Gauff in the final in straight sets.

On the men’s side, the “King of Clay” Rafael Nadal dominated Casper Ruud, also in straight sets, to take home the men’s title.

The list of injured players ahead of the French Open continues to grow. Nadal headlines the list of injuries as he withdrew from the event due to a lingering hip injury. Players like Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur are also dealing with injury but are still on the tournament’s entry list.

Ahead of the action, here’s everything you need to know to tune in to the 2023 French Open:

When is the 2023 French Open?

The 2023 French Open begins Sunday, May 28 and runs through Sunday, June 11.

Where is the 2023 French Open?

The tournament will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Can I watch the French Open on TV?

Tune in to the 2023 French Open on NBC, the Tennis Channel, as well as on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

What is the 2023 French Open TV schedule?

What is the 2023 French Open draw?

The French Open draw has not been released yet.

Who is favored to win the men’s 2023 French Open?

Here are the latest odds for the men’s 2023 French Open, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Carlos Alcaraz, +125 Novak Djokovic, +225 Holger Rune, +900 Stefanos Tsitsipas, +1200 Daniil Medvedev, +1200 Jannik Sinner, +1400 Casper Ruud, +2000 Alexander Zverev, +3300 Andrey Rublev, +4000 Lorenzo Musetti, +8000

Who is favored to win the women’s 2023 French Open?

Here are PointsBet’s latest odds for the women’s 2023 French Open title:

Iga Swiatek, -110 Aryna Sabalenka, +600 Elena Rybakina, +800 Barbora Krejcikova, +1400 Paula Badosa, +2000 Jelena Ostapenko, +2500 Ons Jabeur, +3000 Coco Gauff, +3000 Maria Sakkari, +3300 Marketa Vondrousova, +3300

