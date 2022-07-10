MLB All-Star Game

2022 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters Rounded Out With Pitchers, Reserves

The Midsummer Classic will be played at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19

By Max Molski

Baseball’s top talents are going to Hollywood.

The complete 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced on Sunday with the reveal of pitchers and reserves. Position player starters were revealed on Friday.

While starters were selected using fan voting, the remaining All-Stars were named using the player ballot and input from the Commissioner’s Office. Another wrinkle that comes into play is each MLB team must have at least one selection for each All-Star Game.

Here’s a look at the players from each league who will be heading to Dodger Stadium following Sunday’s selection show:

AL and NL All-Star pitchers

Here are the pitchers for each league broken down by starters and relievers:

American League starting pitchers

  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  • Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
  • Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
  • Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
  • Nestor Cortes Jr., New York Yankees
  • Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays
  • Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
  • Martin Perez, Texas Rangers
  • Paul Blackburn, Oakland A’s

American League relievers

  • Clay Holmes, New York Yankees
  • Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
  • Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers
  • Jorge Lopez, Baltimore Orioles

National League starting pitchers

National League relievers

  • Edwin Diaz, New York Mets
  • Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
  • Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals
  • David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
  • Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks

Each league’s starting pitcher for the All-Star Game will be announced on Monday, July 18, a day before the Midsummer Classic takes place.

AL and NL All-Star reserves

Here are the backup position players for each league: 

American League

  • Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
  • Catcher: Jose Trevino, New York Yankees
  • Second base: Luis Arráez, Minnesota Twins
  • Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
  • Shortstop: Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians
  • Third base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
  • Outfield: George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays
  • Outfield: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
  • Outfield: Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals
  • Outfield: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
  • Outfield: Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

National League

  • Designated hitter: William Contreras, Atlanta Braves
  • Catcher: Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves
  • First base: Pete Alonso, New York Mets
  • First base: C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies
  • Second base: Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
  • Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
  • Third base: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
  • Outfield: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
  • Outfield: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
  • Outfield: Starling Marte, New York Mets
  • Outfield: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

AL and NL All-Star starters

For those who need a reminder of who the All-Star starters are:

American League

  • Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
  • First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
  • Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  • Shortstop: Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
  • Third base: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
  • Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  • Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
  • Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
  • Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League

  • Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
  • First base: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
  • Second base: Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins
  • Shortstop: Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Third base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
  • Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
  • Outfield: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Outfield: Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants
  • Designated hitter: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

MLB All-Star special selections

Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols and Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera were named All-Stars under the “special selection” designation.

