Where is Nancy Pelosi at the inauguration? What to know about the speaker emerita

While the Capitol Rotunda was filled with members of both houses of Congress, one prominent member who was not there was speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi.

A spokesperson told NBC News Pelosi would not be attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

ABC News was first to report the news.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also did not attend the inauguration. The former president, Barack Obama, was present.

No reason was given for Pelosi and Obama's absence.