Nancy Pelosi

Where is Nancy Pelosi at the inauguration? What to know about the speaker emerita

By NBC New York Staff

While the Capitol Rotunda was filled with members of both houses of Congress, one prominent member who was not there was speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi.

A spokesperson told NBC News Pelosi would not be attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

ABC News was first to report the news.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Former first lady Michelle Obama also did not attend the inauguration. The former president, Barack Obama, was present.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

No reason was given for Pelosi and Obama's absence.

This article tagged under:

Nancy PelosiInauguration Day
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us