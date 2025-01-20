Where is Kamala Harris headed after leaving Washington?: What's next for the outgoing VP

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are leaving Washington, D.C. after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Multiple former administration officials tell NBC News for her final ceremonial flight, traveling from Joint Base Andrews to Los Angeles, former Vice President Harris will have an all-female crew.

Upon landing in Los Angeles, Harris will hand out food to people impacting by the fires and she will meet with and thank first responders and firefighters.

Harris and Emhoff have a home in the Los Angeles area.

What's next for Vice President Harris?

Sources told NBC News Harris may write a book in her next career chapter.