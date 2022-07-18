VP Kamala Harris Coming to Jersey Shore to Address NAACP Convention

The VP is coming to AC

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak Monday at the 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the White House said.

Harris is expected to highlight the Biden administration's work across the country when she delivers the keynote address at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The vice president is expected to speak around 11:30 a.m. You can watch her remarks live on this page.

Following the speech, Harris is expected to speak with New Jersey state legislators about protecting access reproductive health, including abortions, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe V. Wade.

This will be the vice president's second trip to the Philadelphia region in the past two days.

Harris was in Philadelphia on Saturday to speak with Pennsylvania state legislatures to fight for reproductive rights. In Philadelphia, she endorsed Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for U.S. Senate -- one reason being his stance on abortion.

The issue of reproductive rights has been magnified ever since the Supreme Court last month overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that granted people the right to an abortion at the federal level. As it stands, states now have the right to impose their own abortion laws.