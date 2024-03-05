Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift urges her 282 million Instagram followers to vote on Super Tuesday

"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," the world's most famous musician wrote on Instagram.

By David K. Li | NBC News

Taylor Swift
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (File)

Taylor Swift urged fans in her adopted home state of Tennessee and other Super Tuesday voting jurisdictions to exercise their democratic rights by casting ballots today, NBC News reports.

The simple message to vote might not seem impactful, but this comes from the world's most famous pop star — with 282 million Instagram followers.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” Swift posted on Instagram. "If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."

Late Night with Seth Meyers Feb 27

Biden jokes Taylor Swift endorsement is ‘classified,' jabs at Trump's mental acuity on ‘Late Night'

Feb 7

Taylor Swift deepfakes on X falsely depict her supporting Trump

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Voters in 16 states and American Samoa are holding nominating contests in the biggest day yet of the 2024 presidential primary calendar.

Swift has generally steered clear of political battles, no small feat in today's bad blood sport of red vs. blue, and remained popular across many demographic lines.

She has been vocal in the past about voter registration and her advocacy on this push has previously spiked numbers.

Her first notable political moves came in 2018 in Tennessee, when she endorsed Democrat Phil Bredesen, who lost that U.S. Senate race to Republican Marsha Blackburn, and Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who won reelection to the U.S. House.

She went on to endorse Joe Biden in his 2020 victory over incumbent Donald Trump.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us