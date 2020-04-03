The Trump Administration
The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Michael Atkinson

Trump Firing Inspector General Who Flagged Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint

The whistleblower complaint touched off a probe and testimony that resulted in President Trump's impeachment

Inspector General Michael Atkinson Appears Before House Permanent Select Committee On Intelligence For Closed Door Briefing
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has informed Congress that he is removing the inspector general who flagged the Ukraine whistleblower complaint, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

“This is to advise you that I am exercising my power as President to remove from office the inspector general of the intelligence community,” the Trump letter to the leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees says.

The letter also says "it is vital that I have the fullest confident in the appointees serving as Inspectors General. That is no longer the case with this Inspector General.”

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Fact Check: Trump Falsely Claims He Inherited ‘Empty’ Stockpile

Russia 10 hours ago

Russia to the Rescue? US, Moscow Spar Over Aid Deliveries

The firing is to take effect 30 days from Friday, according to the letter.

Michael Atkinson deemed the complaint an "urgent concern" that he was required by law to provide to the congressional intelligence committees.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Michael AtkinsonDonald TrumpUkrainewhistleblower
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us