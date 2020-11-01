Poll: Biden Bests Trump With Latino Voters by a 2-1 Margin

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump among Latino voters by about a 2-1 margin days before the presidential election, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll.

The poll finds that 62 percent of Latinos support Biden, while 29 percent support Trump. In 2016, according to exit polls, Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory among Latinos was 66 percent to 28 percent.

Still, their engagement in the election lags behind other voter groups, which could be a warning sign for Democrats hoping to bank Latino votes for Biden and other Democratic candidates in key battleground states like Arizona, Florida and Texas. Sixty-seven percent say their interest in the election ranks a 9 or a 10 out of 10, compared with 87 percent of white voters and 80 percent of Black voters.

The oversample of Latino voters was conducted in conjunction with the NBC/WSJ national poll fielded October 29-31, 2020. The margin of error for 410 interviews is +/- 4.84 percentage points.

The survey shows a significant gender gap that outpaces even the wide differences between male and female voters in the country as a whole. Among Hispanic women, 71 percent back Biden and just 19 percent support Trump.

The president performs far better with Hispanic men, (Among all voters, Biden leads with women by a 57 percent to 37 percent margin) with 42 percent backing him, while 51 percent support Biden.

