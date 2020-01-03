NY Republican Stepping Down as Minority Leader After New Year’s Eve DWI Arrest

What to Know NY State Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb was arrested for DWI on New Year's Eve

Kolb issued a statement taking full responsibility

Less than two weeks prior, Kolb published a column warning about holiday DWIs and saying there was "no excuse"

A top New York Republican leader is stepping down from his position after his arrest for a DWI on New Year's Eve — which came just days after he wrote a column warning of the dangers of driving drunk during the holidays.

Brian Kolb announced Friday that he would be leaving his post as the minority leader in the New York State Assembly, but he would not be leaving the Assembly.

"As Leader of the Assembly Minority Conference, I have always tried to put the needs and best interests of our Conference ahead of my own. That is why I have decided to step down as Minority Leader," Kolb said in a statement. "I will not allow my own personal challenges to distract from the goals, message, and mission of the Assembly Minority Conference."

Kolb was arrested late Tuesday night after a car crash in the upstate town of Victor. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

"The events of December 31 are ones I will always deeply regret," the statement from Kolb read. "On a personal level, I have begun the process of seeking professional help in order to heal, learn, and fully address the challenges that I, along with my family, currently face."

Kolb, 67, has spent 20 years in the Assembly and had been minority leader for more than 10 years.

"This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it," Kolb said in an earlier statement obtained by Rochester NBC affiliate WHEC.

On Dec. 20, he posted a weekly column on his Assembly website entitled "Drive Safe This Holiday Season." That column includes the line "There is no excuse for impaired driving."

Kolb is scheduled to appear in court at a later date on the charges.