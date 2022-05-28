New Evidence Reveals Coordination Between Oath Keepers, Three Percenters on Jan. 6

Derek Kinnison, a self-identified member of the Three-Percenter militia group, was one of six California men indicted by a federal grand jury last year in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kinnison, the indictment alleged, was part of a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, joining a group that came to D.C. armed and “ready and willing to fight” in the nation’s capital.

Kinnison was also a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government organization whose members have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to texts and images reviewed by NBC News.

As the Justice Department and the House Select Committee press their investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, the central role of the Oath Keepers is coming into sharper focus. The Oath Keepers, headed by Stewart Rhodes, have links to many of the primary figures being investigated in connection with the Capitol breach and the lead-up to the attack.

