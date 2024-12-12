Mark Levine joins Comptroller race, vowing to tackle the affordability crisis

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine officialized his run for NYC Comptroller early Thursday, declaring in a post on X that he would use the office to "address our city's historic crisis of affordability and livability, and to restore broken confidence in government."

Levine was a two-term New York City Council and a public school teacher, becoming Borough President in 2022.

“We’re facing a dual crisis of affordability and confidence in government–it’s time for government to deliver for New Yorkers New York families are struggling," Levine said in a statement to media. "As Comptroller, I'll be a watchdog for taxpayers, making sure every dollar is spent wisely, and fighting to lower the cost of living for everyone. I'll work to build housing that is affordable, to make our streets safer, our schools better, and our neighborhoods more vibrant."

While Thursday's announcement makes his run for City Comptroller official, Levine had hinted over the summer at the possibility of not running for reelection and instead seeking another city office.

In August, NY1 reported that Levine had filed paperwork with the NYC Campaign Finance Board to fundraise for the position after the current comptroller, Brad Lander, announced his mayoral bid in July.

According to campaign finance data, Levine has raised over $500,000, doubling the amount of contributions given to NYC Councilmember Justin Brannan and State Representative Jenifer Rajkumar, both of whom are also running for City Comptroller.

The latest campaign finance report, covering contributions given until Oct. 10, 2024 shows Levine with an estimated balance of $319,544.

From 2022 until Oct. 7, the CFB has recorded over 4,000 donations to the Comptroller race, totaling $1 million in campaign contributions between six candidates.

Levine's campaign website shows the campaign focusing on seven issues, ranging from housing affordability, public safety, healthcare, modernizing government, public transit, healthcare and improving quality of life.

"Prices are skyrocketing, and it feels like everything is getting harder. We need a government that's on our side, that fights for us, and that understands our daily struggles," Levine said.

The NYC primary is set for June 24, 2025.