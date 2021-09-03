Is de Blasio Running for NY Gov? Mayor Confirms He's Exploring Options

New York's gubernatorial election is 14 months away and with scandal-ridden Andrew Cuomo out of office the race for the state's top job is attracting some surprising names.

Reports of top officials from around the Empire State exploring a possible run for governor included New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio this week. Politico reported the term-limited mayor has started speaking with supporters about a potential run in 2022.

"De Blasio phoned several labor leaders in recent days to gauge support," a union affiliate told the outlet.

The mayor made his first public comments on that report during a series of cable news appearance Friday morning to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of Ida's deadly assault on the Northeast. During an interview with MSNBC's Willie Geist, de Blasio gave his closest confirmation yet on a future after leaving Gracie Mansion.

"There's been some reporting that you've been calling around to labor groups to look into a possible run for the governor's office yourself. Are you considering a run to be the next governor of New York?" host Willie Geist asked.

De Blasio's started to dodge the question by saying he's focused the current crises facing the city and working hand-in-hand with Gov. Hochul to help New Yorkers.

"I want to keep working on crucial issues and causes particularly care about things like education for our kids," he said before Geist pressed him further on a gubernatorial run.

"Willie, I want to keep serving in one way or another in the future, so I'm going to look at different options, absolutely," he told Geist.

If de Blasio throws his hat in the ring, he's expected to face newly appointed Gov. Kathy Hochul who took over for Cuomo last week. The mayor has weathered incredible storms, some literal, but his popularity statewide has yet to be seen.

It's still uncertain who else may start a bid in the coming months, but many eyes are on current Attorney General Tish James.