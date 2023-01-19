George Santos: I Am Not a Drag Queen

Rep. George Santos faces a growing number of serious allegations about his past and his conduct, and he has stayed mostly silent in recent days as claims against him mount.

But there's one allegation he categorically denies - being a drag queen.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this," Santos tweeted Thursday morning.

The tweet follows a report from Reuters and other news outlets, citing performers in Brazil who allege that Santos was an active part of that country's drag community years ago.

It was the first time in days that the embattled New York congressman has spoken out in any way about the claims against him - and it stands in contrast to a number of seemingly more serious allegations on which he has stayed silent, like the report he allegedly stole funds earmarked for a homeless veteran's dying service dog.

It also raises questions about Santos' relationship with Vickie Paladino, the right-wing Queens city councilmember and vehement opponent of the drag community, who has been one of Santos' biggest backers.