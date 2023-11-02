Jim McGreevey

Former NJ Governor Jim McGreevey to run for Jersey City mayor: Sources

By NBC New York Staff

Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey will announce plans next week to run for mayor of Jersey City -- nearly 20 years after he resigned as chief executive of the Garden State, sources tell NBC New York.

NBC New York obtained a copy of an invitation sent by McGreevey's campaign to supporters inviting them to an announcement event next Thursday stating it is about the "Change We Need."

McGreevey resigned on Aug. 12, 2004 following threats by his lover and Homeland Security Director Golan Cipel to sue him for sexual harassment.

"For me, it was a fall into Grace," McGreevey told NBC New York in 2011.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

His resignation led to his famous statement "And so my truth is that I am a gay American" and the end of his political career -- a career that some had speculated could take him to the White House.

But it appears McGreevey hopes that political career is not over yet.

"Thank you, as always, for your support of reentry and our shared efforts to make the world better for the people we serve," McGreevey's letter to supporters said.

Local

Eric Trump 57 mins ago

Eric Trump testifies he wasn't aware of dad's financial statements, but emails show some involvement

Israel-Hamas War 3 hours ago

NYC lawmaker arraigned on gun charges after bringing firearm to pro-Palestinian protest

The email cited potential campaign talking points including "greater accountability, reliable services, clean and safe streets, and control property taxes for working families."

This article tagged under:

Jim McGreeveyNew Jersey
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us