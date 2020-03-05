Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, dropped out the Democratic presidential race on Thursday after disappointing showings in the early-voting states and on Super Tuesday, a source familiar with the decision told NBC News.

She announced the decision on a call with her campaign, telling staffers that she will "carry you in my heart for the rest of my life," according to sources on the call, NBC News reported. Warren urged her staff to "fight only righteous fights," the sources said.

Warren is expected to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. ET. We will carry her remarks live in the video player above.

Warren's exit extinguished hopes that Democrats would get another try at putting a woman up against President Donald Trump.

The one-time frontrunner failed to place above third place in 18 contests, including in both her home state of Massachusetts and native Oklahoma.

In Massachusetts, Warren finished behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the state's primary, and fellow progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Her fourth place finish in Oklahoma, where she was born and raised, failed to reach the 15% threshold needed to be awarded any of the statewide delegates.

Here is what Elizabeth Warren talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

Warren trailed significantly behind Biden and Sanders in the overall delegate count, making her path to reach the at least 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic presidential nomination almost impossible.

Warren's campaign had all the early markers of success — robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a national organization — but she was squeezed out by Sanders, who had an immovable base of support among progressives she needed to win over.

It was not immediately clear if Warren would be making an endorsement of Sanders, whose progressive vision on health care and student debt is most closely aligned with hers. Supporters of their campaigns have clashed at times.

Her exit from the race comes a day after billionaire Mike Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign. The former New York City mayor joined former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar in consolidating the moderate support behind Biden.

Warren's campaign began with enormous promise that she could carry that momentum into the presidential race. Last summer, she drew tens of thousands of supporters to Manhattan's Washington Square Park, a scene that was repeated in places like Washington state and Minnesota.

Here are five things to know about Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

Warren, 70, appeared to hit her stride as she hammered the idea that more moderate Democratic candidates, including Biden, weren’t ambitious enough to roll back Trump's policies and were too reliant on political consultants and fickle polling.

And despite finishing third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada and fifth in South Carolina, her campaign was flush with cash thanks to standout debate performances and she had a robust infrastructure in states across the country, even some voting beyond Super Tuesday.

But Warren was unable to consolidate the support of the Democratic Party’s most liberal wing against the race’s other top progressive, Sanders. Both support universal, government-sponsored health care, tuition-free public college and aggressive climate change fighting measures while forgoing big fundraisers in favor of small donations fueled by the internet.

This is a developing story.