Transition Latest: Biden to Receive First Classified Briefing

Although the federal General Services Administration recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election last week, President Donald Trump is challenging the results in multiple battleground states.

Over the weekend, Trump lost in a recount of votes in Wisconsin, with the president vowing before the tally was in that he would take the results to court. On Saturday, Pennsylvania's highest court threw out a lower court's order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot in a lawsuit filed by Republicans in the state in an attempt to overturn Biden's win there.

Meanwhile, Biden continued to roll out his picks for the top positions in his administration, announcing Sunday an all-female White House communications team.

Here are the latest developments on the transition:

Biden to Receive First Classified Briefing as President-elect on Monday

Joe Biden will receive his first classified briefing as president-elect Monday.

Biden transition adviser Jen Psaki said last week Biden will receive his first presidential daily briefing – the regular briefing on the most sensitive intelligence offered to top U.S. officials.

Biden had been blocked from receiving intelligence briefings and his team members had been blocked from contact with their counterparts in the Trump administration due to the General Services Administration’s refusal to ascertain that Biden won the election while Trump campaign legal challenges against the vote continued. That ascertainment came last week, lifting those roadblocks to cooperation.

Bedingfield says the team has been in touch with FBI and Department of Justice officials about coordinating expedited background checks for Biden’s senior White House staffers and the Cabinet nominees he announced Tuesday.

