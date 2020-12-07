Decision 2020

New Jersey Certifies Vote Showing Joe Biden's Victory

The president-elect won New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes 57 percent to 41 percent over GOP President Donald Trump

Joe Biden is officially the winner in New Jersey’s presidential contest.

Secretary of State Tahesha Way and the Board of State Canvassers certified New Jersey’s vote on Monday Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat, said he will sign a certificate of ascertainment later Monday.

The president-elect won New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes 57 percent to 41 percent over GOP President Donald Trump.

New Jersey is a long-time Democratic stronghold in presidential contests, with a Republican last winning in 1988.

The state’s presidential electors are set to meet Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

