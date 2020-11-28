‘Fly On Pence's Head' Among Thousands of Write-in Votes Cast in New Jersey

Thousands of New Jersey voters didn't appear to like their choices for president, opting instead to cast their vote for a different candidate.

Nearly 14,000 registered voters across the Garden State cast their vote in the 2020 president election not for Donald Trump nor Joe Biden. Instead, votes were cast for names like Bernie Sanders and Betty White, NorthJersey.com reports.

Not all counties in the state have reported their numbers yet, but of the 13 counties that shared their data with NorthJersey.com, 13,600 voters appeared to choose to submit a write-in candidate. That number is down significantly from the 29,000 voters who submitted a write-in vote in 2016.

Several write-in submissions stuck with recognizable politicians or celebrity figures, like Tulsi Gabbard or Mickey Mouse. One voter in Bergen County cast their ballot for "The Fly On Pence's Head," a reference the vice president's debate performance against Kamala Harris. Two others in Burlington County chose to back Joe Exotic, one of the star's of the Netflix documentary "Tiger King."

The tally from NorthJersey.com found the most write-in votes went to Bernie Sanders, followed by Kanye West, Michael Bloomberg, Mitt Romney and Andrew Yang.

New Jersey is one of eight states that allow its voters to write in any candidate.