Elizabeth Warren Hides Subtle Messages in Background of DNC Speech

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had a lot to say about the upcoming elections in her Democratic National Convention speech Wednesday night, but what she didn't say garnered just as much attention.

Speaking from an early childhood education center in Springfield, Massachusetts, Warren derided Trump and the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which she noted, has exacerbated America's faltering child care system. She said Biden will guarantee affordable, quality child care for all families.

"The devastation is enormous," she said. "And the way I see it – big problems need big solutions."

Warren's speech also touched on how the pandemic has laid bare that the nation’s economic system “has been rigged to give bailouts to billionaires and kick dirt in the face of everyone else.”

Watch the best moments from the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.

She said, “Joe’s plan to ‘build back better’ includes making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, repairing racial inequities and fighting corruption in Washington.

While Warren spoke, letter blocks on cubbies behind her spelled out "BLM," a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice.

After her speech aired, Warren's team tweeted about the blocks and several other "surprises" in the background.

Did you catch the surprises sprinkled throughout @ewarren’s #DemConvention set? 👀 — Warren Democrats (@TeamWarren) August 20, 2020

According to her team, Warren had another set of blocks spelling out "DBFH" for the former 2020 presidential hopeful's campaign slogan: "Dream Big Fight Hard."

And in a show of support for the U.S. Postal Service, which is facing budget cuts that has led to a slow down of mail delivery nationwide, a USPS jacket hung on the classroom's coat rack.

Viewers also spotted a pair of red Converse sneakers, a tribute to the Massachusetts-based footwear company and to the vice presidential nominee who is often seen wearing a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star low-tops when not sporting heels.