Chris Christie, Close Trump Ally, Suggests It May Soon Be ‘Time to Move On'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, said the president needs to show proof of his various claims of electoral fraud or else Republicans "can't do this" anymore.

"It was so important early on to say to the president, 'If your basis for not conceding is that there was voter fraud, then show us,'" Christie told ABC's "This Week." "Show us. Because if you can't show us, we can't do this. We can't back you blindly without evidence."

Joe Biden was on Saturday projected to win the presidency after securing more than 270 Electoral College votes. But the president has not yet conceded the race, continuing to falsely claim he won the election while promoting unfounded claims of voter fraud.

"I'm hoping that more Republicans move in the direction of saying, not that we don't support the president, he's been a friend of mine for 20 years, but friendship doesn't mean that you're blind," Christie added. "Friendship means that you'll listen to somebody, give them their opportunity, and if they don't come forward with the proof, then it's time to move on."

Few elected Republicans have congratulated Biden on his victory so far, with the likes of Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, among them. Some, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have gone in the opposite direction, urging Trump on Sunday to "fight hard" and not concede.

