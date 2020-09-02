Cuomo Bashes Trump's Order to Defund NYC of Federal Money as ‘Maniacal' And Illegal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid into President Donald Trump's order Wednesday to defund New York City of federal money, calling it "maniacal" and said it didn't matter anyway because "it's also illegal."

Trump's order came as part of a five-page memo, as reported by the New York Post, that would have federal agencies send the White House's Office of Management and Budget reports the show how funds could be redirected. The memo, which according to the Post mentioned Mayor Bill de Blasio twice by name, stated that Trump did not want "Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones."

Cuomo said the order is just the latest in a string of attacks on the city from the president, saying that Trump has been "gratuitously mean to New Yorkers" since taking office, and it was "another attempt to kill New York City."

"If you didn’t have the law and he could do this by his own discretion, if he was a king, then it would kill New York City. Which is what he’s been trying to do since he was elected. And it’s personal, because New York City knows him for the joke that he is," Cuomo said during a conference call Wednesday evening. "This is a man who is disrespected by his own family. His own sister, former federal judge, is disgraced by him. What does that say about a person who spends his time trying to destroy a place where he came from ... So actively and continually has this hateful animus towards the place that was his home?"

President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one.



He let COVID ambush New York.



He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover.



He is not a king. He cannot "defund" NYC.



It's an illegal stunt. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020

In a tweet later Wednesday night, Trump said his administration "will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses.

In the memo, the president accused New York officials of allowing looting to occur earlier in the summer, and refers to the city's months-long crime spike and budget cuts to the NYPD, which he said led to the surge in violence.

Mayor de Blasio also responded to the president's order, accusing him of making "unconstitutional, political threats" against the city, adding "Mr. President, we’ll see you in court. We’ve beaten you there before and we’ll do it again."

While @realDonaldTrump spent this year hiding from COVID-19, New York City led the fight back.



Now we’re trying to recover and he’s making unconstitutional, political threats against us.



Mr. President, we’ll see you in court. We’ve beaten you there before and we’ll do it again. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 3, 2020

What would it mean if the city were to actually lose out on its federal funding? Cuomo said that NYC would lose out of more than $7 billion that is used for a wide variety of things, including public housing, social services, Medicaid, health, Homeland Security, education and more.

But overall, Cuomo said he wasn't overly worried about the changes taking place because he sees the gesture as a stunt by Trump, which he doesn't have the authority to do.

"He doesn't have the legal power to do anything, it's a political statement," Cuomo said. "I don't believe anything will come of this."

The New York Civil Liberties Union responded similarly, calling it "an illegal stunt designed to sow chaos and threaten our democracy. New Yorkers won't tolerate political grandstanding driven by racism and fear-mongering."

Staten Island Congressman Max Rose, who has criticized both President Trump and Mayor de Blasio on numerous occasions, said that the order by the president would actually serve to defund the police, a move he criticized.

"With this order, President Trump is joining Mayor de Blasio in defunding the police. It was wrong then and it’s wrong now. I don’t care whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, I will not sit back if you’re putting my constituents at risk by playing politics," Rose said in statement. "I will be looking into whatever options are available so New York City is not put at further risk because of the Mayor or the President."

Portland, Seattle and Washington, D.C., were also on the list of cities that were ordered to lose federal funding.