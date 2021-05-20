Anti-Asian Racism

‘Hate Has No Place in America': Biden Signs Into Law Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill

The House and Senate overwhelmingly supported the measure, which will speed the review of the crimes and aid in their reporting

Joe Biden
Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday legislation addressing anti-Asian hate crimes, which have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic after the measure passed Congress with bipartisan support.

Biden said the legislation was an example of how common values could unite the country and that his administration would continue to work to crack down on hate crimes.

"My message to all of those who are hurting is we see you. The Congress said we see you. And we are committed to stop the hatred and the bias," Biden said.

The House passed the measure Tuesday in a 364-62 vote after the Senate gave its overwhelming support, 94-1, last month. Vice President Kamala Harris joined him along with nearly two dozen members of Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Anti-Asian RacismJoe Bidenanti-asian hate crime
