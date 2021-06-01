Biden Taps Harris to Lead Administration's Effort to Protect Voting Rights

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's push to protect voting rights as federal election reform legislation faces steep hurdles in a closely divided Senate.

Biden, during remarks commemorating the Tulsa, Oklahoma, race massacre, said that with Harris in charge, voting reforms would "address what remains on the stained soul of America."

“With her leadership, and your support, we’re going to overcome again," he said, speaking to community leaders and survivors on the 100-year anniversary of the bloody attack on the city's Black residents.

Harris said she will work with organizations and lawmakers on the high-profile issue.

