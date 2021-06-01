voting rights

Biden Taps Harris to Lead Administration's Effort to Protect Voting Rights

Biden acknowledged the hurdles federal election reform legislation faces in Congress, including 'two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends'

Joe Biden
Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's push to protect voting rights as federal election reform legislation faces steep hurdles in a closely divided Senate.

Biden, during remarks commemorating the Tulsa, Oklahoma, race massacre, said that with Harris in charge, voting reforms would "address what remains on the stained soul of America."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“With her leadership, and your support, we’re going to overcome again," he said, speaking to community leaders and survivors on the 100-year anniversary of the bloody attack on the city's Black residents.

The Biden Administration

President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and his administration

Immigration 2 hours ago

US Formally Ends Policy for Asylum-Seekers to Wait in Mexico

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden Suspends Oil Leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge

Harris said she will work with organizations and lawmakers on the high-profile issue.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

voting rightsJoe BidenKamala Harris
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us