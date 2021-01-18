Rohit Chopra

Biden Picks Rohit Chopra to Lead Consumer Protection Agency

Chopra, a member of the Federal Trade Commission, helped launch the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2011 and was its assistant director

In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Rohit Chopra, commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), listens to testimony during a House Judiciary committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Rohit Chopra to be the next director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, two sources said.

Chopra, a member of the Federal Trade Commission, helped launch the agency in 2011 and previously served as its assistant director, NBC News reports.

He is an ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who proposed and built the consumer-focused agency. He is also backed by progressive groups. Bloomberg first reported Chopra's selection.

The Biden Transition

President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and his transition team prepare to take office

FBI 3 hours ago

FBI Vetting Guard Troops in DC Amid Fears of Insider Attack

Inauguration Day 8 hours ago

In Inaugural Address, Biden Will Appeal to National Unity

Among those who applauded the move Sunday were Randi Weingarten, leader of the American Federation of Teachers, and the consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen, which called him a "fantastic pick who will return the agency to its days of actually fighting for consumers."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Rohit ChopraJoe BidenConsumer Financial Protection Bureau
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us