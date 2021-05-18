Andrew Giuliani Launching Bid for Governor of New York

Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew, a former assistant to President Donald Trump, is launching a bid for governor of New York after weeks of speculation.

The younger Giuliani is expected to hold an event Tuesday afternoon to formally unveil his bid. But his Twitter biography was already updated Tuesday morning to note his candidacy and link to his campaign website.

On that website, Giuliani touts his experience as CEO of his own golf company, as a surrogate for the Trump campaign and as a liaison to corporate America.

The former mayor's son, 35, first tipped his interest in a bid for governor early last month.

He would face an uphill battle in his first run for office against Rep. Lee Zeldin, another loyal Trump supporter who already raised significant money in his GOP bid for governor and won the backing of many of the state party's officials.

The New York governor’s race has gotten more convoluted with the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace and faces several investigations into his behavior.

Andrew Giuliani was a young child when his father became mayor. At the elder Giuliani’s 1994 inauguration, the then-7-year-old joined his father at the podium, mimicking his gestures and repeating some of his words.

The incident was played for laughs in a “Saturday Night Live” skit starring Chris Farley.

In 2008, he sued Duke University, saying he had been improperly cut from the golf team. The school said the cut was proper and based on bullying behavior, which Giuliani denied. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2010.

After leaving the White House, Andrew Giuliani was hired by the conservative network Newsmax as a contributor.