Advocate Who Confronted U.S. Senator Over SCOTUS Nominee Tapped as NY Lt. Gov. Candidate

Ana Maria Archila has long been an advocate on immigration and other issues, and has helmed organizations like Make the Road New York and the Center for Popular Democracy.

An activist who confronted a U.S. Senator in an elevator over his support for then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been chosen by New York City elected public advocate Jumaane Williams as his running mate in the New York governor's race.

Williams, a Democrat, announced Monday that Ana Maria Archila was his choice for lieutenant governor. Williams announced late last year that he was running in the Democratic primary, where he faces current Gov. Kathy Hochul as well as U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi.

In 2018, she challenged then-Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona over his support for Kavanaugh, a conservative jurist who faced sexual assault allegations that he vehemently denied and was ultimately confirmed to the Supreme Court.

