Russia Probe Witness Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A businessman who helped broker a meeting between an ally of President Donald Trump and an official of the Russian government has been arrested on child pornography charges, federal prosecutors disclosed Monday.
George Nader, a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation who is mentioned in his 448-page report, was arrested Monday after he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, NBC News reports.
Federal prosecutors say Nader had been questioned on an unrelated matter after he arrived in the United States at Dulles airport from Dubai on Jan. 17, 2018. Federal officials seized his three cellphones, one of which they later found contained images of the sexual exploitation of boys as young as 3, court papers say.
Nader had been questioned by Mueller's team in 2018 about his role in arranging a meeting in the Seychelles islands between Erik Prince, a Trump supporter and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' brother, and Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive officer of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitriev wanted to meet with the Trump transition team.