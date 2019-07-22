Republicans, Democrats Reach Deal on Budget, Debt Ceiling - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Republicans, Democrats Reach Deal on Budget, Debt Ceiling

Published Jul 22, 2019 at 6:15 PM | Updated at 6:16 PM EDT on Jul 22, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Republicans, Democrats Reach Deal on Budget, Debt Ceiling
    Getty Images
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

    Congressional Democrats and Republicans have struck a budget deal that would suspend the debt limit until mid-2021, President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders announced Monday.

    The emerging two-year agreement would suspend the debt limit until July 31, 2021, and put an end to automatic spending cuts that would have kicked in without a deal. 

    President Donald Trump spoke optimistically earlier in the day about the prospects for a deal and touted that it would boost military spending.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us