Rep. Hunter Announces Resignation Days After Guilty Plea

California Rep. Duncan Hunter said he will resign “shortly after the holidays” in a statement made three days after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds.

Hunter’s office released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress. It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years.”

The congressman pleaded guilty to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses and acknowledged the finance violations in a brief statement on the steps outside the courthouse before walking away without taking questions.

"I failed to monitor and account for my campaign spending. I made mistakes and that’s what today was all about. So, that being said, I’ll have more statements in the future about the future," Hunter said.

After entering a guilty plea, Duncan Hunter may be able to avoid a trial that was set to begin on Jan. 22, 2020 after being postponed. His lawyer Paul Pfingst told NBC 7 Duncan Hunter wanted to spare his three children the publicity of a trial.

Duncan Hunter represents the 50th Congressional District, which covers eastern San Diego County and a small part of Riverside County. It is the most Republican district in Southern California, an area now nearly devoid of GOP representation.

At this time, it is unclear what will happen to his seat, as the time of his resignation could spur multiple outcomes, from a special election to a vacancy.