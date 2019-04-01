Pete Buttigieg Announces $7 Million Fundraising Haul for First Quarter - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

Pete Buttigieg Announces $7 Million Fundraising Haul for First Quarter

Buttigieg was the first 2020 Democratic candidate to announce his fundraising haul for the first quarter of 2019

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pete Buttigieg Announces $7 Million Fundraising Haul for First Quarter
    Getty Images
    Democratic presidential hopeful and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Commonwealth Club of California on March 28, 2019, in San Francisco, California.

    Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a fast-rising 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced Monday that he raised more than $7 million since launching his presidential exploratory committee in January, NBC News reports.

    "This is just a preliminary analysis, but our team’s initial report shows we raised over $7 million dollars in Q1 of this year," Buttigieg tweeted. "We (you) are out-performing expectations at every turn. I'll have a more complete analysis later, but until then: a big thank you to all our supporters."

    Buttigieg was the first 2020 Democratic candidate to announce his fundraising haul for the first quarter of 2019, an important indicator of a candidate's viability in what's shaping up to be a crowded Democratic field. All of the candidates have until April 15 to release their fundraising totals from the first quarter, which spans Jan. 1 to March 31.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us